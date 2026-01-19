Trump’s Greenland Madness Has NATO On Alert

Right now in Greenland, amidst icebergs and desolation, great powers of the Western world are assembling – not to repel the Hun or confront Lenin’s Bolsheviks, but to gently, awkwardly, and incredulously discourage the President of the United States from behaving like an intoxicated real estate speculator at a polar auction.

Britain, France, Germany, Norway, and Sweden have dispatched soldiers, ships, warplanes to the Arctic, to ostensibly reassure the world the Arctic's not been “abandoned,” as Trump alleged. The purpose? To make it abundantly clear that Trump seizing Greenland would be met not with applause but a military clash.

While the situation has the air of farce, the props are real. Troops arriving. Warplanes flying. Naval vessels cutting through frigid seas. Again, among the military uniforms headed to Greenland are those of Germany. That's where we are. Germany's deploying troops and aircraft to fight American fascism and imperialism...

