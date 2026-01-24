Chaos v Competence: Trump In Greenland v Our Neighbor North

In order to recognize the spectacle afflicting the American people, you don’t have to consult your favorite therapist, psychiatrist, or mental health expert. Just look at U.S. stock tickers. The U.S. markets just suffered their worst trading losses in several months. Why? Because Donald Trump threw a temper tantrum at Europe over Greenland and threatened new tariffs.

That’s Right. President Trump has once again reminded the world the most dangerous thing in Washington D.C. is not ideology, foreign enemies, or even corruption, but rather a sulking child with access to the levers of economic power.

Trump keeps governing as if the presidency were a combination poker game and reality TV show. Trade policy, in his hands, is not a matter of economics but of Trump’s mood. A nation or trading bloc that displeases him? Trump threatens tariffs. A leader of France or Norway fails to flatter Trump sufficiently and praise his Greenland vision? Trump rattles sabers. A headline that wounds Trump’s vanity? The global economy must pay.

This is not strategy. It is emotional incontinence.

