Unfit. Unhinged. Unchecked.

I declare this petulant, infantile, and threatening letter to a blameless NATO ally, which will be studied by historians with disbelief, is actually worth a line-by-line examination. Trust me on this, please, and let us proceed forthwith.
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 21, 2026

The letter to the prime minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store, is so absurd any half-conscious reader seriously must wonder how the time's not come for a serious discussion of his removal via the 25th Amendment. This enables the vice president and a Cabinet majority to declare a president unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. The could transfer authority to the disturbing JD Vance—but this is the bed we have made.

I realize the atmosphere's become so partisan many will swallow any outrage and assume criticism is automatic. What’s the big deal, some may ask, about what Trump writes to the leader of some distant land that doesn’t even have an NFL team? Yet, this is a letter whose every sentence could never have been written by any predecessor, and provides overpowering evidence for invoking the Twenty-Fifth.

As a person who's practiced journalism since high school, I still think words have value. From that perspective, I declare this petulant, infantile, and threatening letter to a blameless NATO ally, which will be studied by historians with disbelief, is actually worth a line-by-line examination. Trust me on this, please, and let us proceed forthwith.

You can read the rest of Dan Perry's (former AP Editor for the Middle East, Africa & Europe) piece at Blue Amp Media

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon