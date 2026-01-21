Unfit. Unhinged. Unchecked.

The letter to the prime minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store, is so absurd any half-conscious reader seriously must wonder how the time's not come for a serious discussion of his removal via the 25th Amendment. This enables the vice president and a Cabinet majority to declare a president unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. The could transfer authority to the disturbing JD Vance—but this is the bed we have made.

I realize the atmosphere's become so partisan many will swallow any outrage and assume criticism is automatic. What’s the big deal, some may ask, about what Trump writes to the leader of some distant land that doesn’t even have an NFL team? Yet, this is a letter whose every sentence could never have been written by any predecessor, and provides overpowering evidence for invoking the Twenty-Fifth.

As a person who's practiced journalism since high school, I still think words have value. From that perspective, I declare this petulant, infantile, and threatening letter to a blameless NATO ally, which will be studied by historians with disbelief, is actually worth a line-by-line examination. Trust me on this, please, and let us proceed forthwith.

You can read the rest of Dan Perry's (former AP Editor for the Middle East, Africa & Europe) piece at Blue Amp Media