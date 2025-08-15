Trump Cold-Calls Norway To Demand Nobel Peace Prize

When Trump called Norway's finance minister last month to discuss tariffs, he also told him he wanted the Nobel Peace Prize.
By Ed ScarceAugust 15, 2025

Trump's idea of diplomacy is always extortion first, and that's just what he tried last month on Norway's finance minister, Jens Stoltenberg. The former Secretary General of NATO and former Prime Minister of Norway didn't seem to appreciate the call, though, as he let "slip" to a Norwegian newspaper what Trump had done.

A reminder that there is no bottom with Trump.

Source: Reuters

OSLO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - When U.S. President Donald Trump called Norway's finance minister last month to discuss tariffs, he also told him he wanted the Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday.

Several countries including Israel, Pakistan and Cambodia have nominated Trump for brokering peace agreements or ceasefires, and he has said he deserves the Norwegian-bestowed accolade that four White House predecessors received.

"Out of the blue, while Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg was walking down the street in Oslo, Donald Trump called," Dagens Naeringsliv reported, citing unnamed sources.

"He wanted the Nobel Prize - and to discuss tariffs."

In a comment to Reuters, Stoltenberg said the call was to discuss tariffs and economic cooperation ahead of Trump's call with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Stoere. "I will not go into further detail about the content of the conversation," he added.

Several White House officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were on the call, Stoltenberg added.

Discussion

