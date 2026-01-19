POTUS Needs Adult Daycare Now

PBS News reporter Nick Schifrin posted a letter from Donald J. Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, tying his obsession with Greenland to the Nobel Peace Prize, writing, "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace."

"The letter, forwarded by the NSC staff to multiple European ambassadors in Washington, depicts the oldest living sitting U.S. president spiraling out of control as he ends his message with a demand for 'Complete and Total Control of Greenland."

"Dear Ambassador," the letter begins.

"President Trump has asked that the following message, shared with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, be forwarded to your [named head of government/state]"

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," he wrote.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway?" he bizarrely asks. "There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also."

"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States," he added. "The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

The reactions were swift:

I don’t see how you can be a serious person and not find this extremely worrisome. He is not stable at all and his reality is warped. He was always a bit like this of course but now he’s 80. https://t.co/8z0phFX7Wa — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 19, 2026

The entire world knows we have a president who's mentally ill. When are we as a nation going to start talking about that? https://t.co/NjVIn3XhSN — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) January 19, 2026

They get all mad when you say this, but this is Hitler talk. Congress, get your shit together and remove this dangerous and evil person from office before it’s too late. https://t.co/eYgQbThkq1 — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) January 19, 2026

Members of Congress -- please step in and stop this madness. There are more than enough of you who know how senseless and dangerous it is. https://t.co/SVAdzTRCiU — Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) January 19, 2026

Nobody could read this letter to the Prime Minister of Norway and not conclude that Trump isn't seriously mentally ill. This is 25th Amendment territory. https://t.co/9pzpA7ceGa — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) January 19, 2026

Guys. Republicans. It’s time to move Gramps into a home



Let’s adults govern again https://t.co/02mwrBTqGp — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) January 19, 2026

This is what the 25TH FUCKING AMENDMENT IS FOR. https://t.co/eJuOvnZp48 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 19, 2026

OH MY GOD



READ THIS



This man is dangerously unhinged and quite literally insane. Even I am stunned by this one. https://t.co/hOFIEPEajC — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 19, 2026

Seriously this letter is fucking insane & Trump has completely lost his mind. https://t.co/PpF18Bjdg1 — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) January 19, 2026

This is plainly deranged. He is a threat to his country and to the world. The Nixon, Clinton and, indeed, Trump impeachments were triggered by less. https://t.co/Nil15HBlDT — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) January 19, 2026

So, tell me again why the 25th Amendment hasn’t been used? https://t.co/YVc05B24JD — Julie Francis 🇪🇺 (@meliagante) January 19, 2026

Wow, I can't wait to hear Republicans defend this in the media. 'Give me the Nobel Peace Prize, and no one will get hurt' is the message from the president of the United States. Reminder: Republicans can stop this madness anytime they want.