Now He's 'Acting President Of Venezuela,' Everybody

Donald J. Trump, the alleged America First president, took to Truth Social to post a fake Wikipedia-style image showing himself as “Acting President of Venezuela” as of January 2026. Americans are dealing with a lot of shit right now because of this president, like rising grocery prices, housing, and skyrocketing health care premiums. Still, Dipshitlter has been busy trying to satisfy his insatiable ego.

Trump's mental decline is accelerating, and Republicans keep giving him a pass to the detriment of our country while the rest of us find ourselves being constantly barraged with chaos.

Trump has made it clear that he wants Venezuela's oil after removing its leader, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife without Congressional approval, to stand trial on drug trafficking charges in New York. And now on social media, he has declared himself president of a sovereign country. Of course, this is happening amid 11 countries and territories facing immediate threats of U.S. military action or annexation by this president.

Social media users pounced.

Nothing says “America First” like posting that you’re the “acting President” of another country that you’ve attacked with America’s military to steal their oil for your billionaire donors to profit from. https://t.co/JimF7INBoi — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 12, 2026

He should go meet his new constituents. Walk among them. — *Bratan* (@mazov.bsky.social) 2026-01-12T12:55:12.666Z

Can someone please stop this? — (@greysie.bsky.social) 2026-01-12T12:52:16.592Z

The "Acting President of Venezuela" who just told all US citizens to leave Venezuela because it's too dangerous. — Nicholas Whithorn (@nickwhithorn.bsky.social) 2026-01-12T11:42:16.337Z

He’s spiraling into a singularity of narcissistic terror over Epstein, and decompensating with performative dictatoring. His alternate reality is sealed and the people around him are riding his collapse to get what they want—total destruction of the world order.



What a timeline. https://t.co/HKLvYzlpbP — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) January 12, 2026

Venezuela is welcome to have him as long as he gives up the White House. — WatchYourRepsSC (@watchyourrepssc.bsky.social) 2026-01-12T01:29:20.104Z

Watching Trump's presidency is mentally exhausting. He needs to be removed from office. Otherwise, America was a nice experiment while it lasted. Nice knowing y'all!