Ignorant Trump Attacks NATO For Not Granting Him Greenland And Attacking Iran

Donald Trump continues to attack NATO because our European allies refuse to aid in his nightmarish assault on Iran and to appease his obsession with Greenland.

Can a US president actually be this ignorant and clueless about the NATO alliance, why it was formed, and what its mission is?

I answer with a resounding yes!

Look at this White House tweet. It's so dumb that a community note was added to clarify what NATO actually does for Elon Musk's MAGA followers.

“NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/xgEV8P1n4n — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2026

NATO is a defense mechanism that was designed to stop a future Hitler against the world and not to be used for personal conquest.

During yesterday's WH press briefing, Karoline Leavitt was asked about a NATO statement willing to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

LEAVITT: I have a direct quote from the President of the United States on NATO, and I will share it with all of you. They were tested, and they failed. And I would add, it's quite sad that NATO turned their backs on the American people over the course of the last six weeks, when it's the American people who have been defunding their defense.

There was no test for NATO. If anything, NATO passed the test and refused to aid another member in attacking another country for selfish reasons.

The only failure is Trump. The idea that Greenland was supposed to be put on a gold platter as a gift to the ditherer, because he desired it, shows more of his incompetence and lack of mental acuity.

Trump's failure to address the Strait of Hormuz has put the global energy supply in jeopardy, so he's demanding our European allies come to his rescue.

Trump's bullying and megalomania have paid off within the US media markets, but have failed miserably with our closest allies.