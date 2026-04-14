How Would Trump Act If He Was A Russian Asset?

How would Donald Trump act if he were working for Russia?

Foreign Policy’s security analyst Edward Lucas wrote about Trump in his FP article, "Comrade Trump." Lucas, an analyst specializing in European security, wrote that Trump acts “exactly like a Russian asset would."

Talk of the president of the United States working as a Russian asset is growing louder in the wake of recent world events. Trump’s Iran War and his push to re-elect Hungary's dictator, Victor Orban, made no sense. Trump’s actions in starting the Iran War shocked many people. But authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat tried to clear things up for confused Americans, tweeting:

"Trump is in office to solve Putin's problems."

In the 2025 interview with the Kyiv Independent, journalist Craig Unger discussed Donald Trump's ties to the Russian mafia and the KGB, dating back to the 80s.

The respected journalist stated he is “absolutely certain” that the U.S. president is a Russian asset. Unger says that Trump's actions as president benefit Russian leader Vladimir Putin and that Trump is destroying relationships with America's long-time allies.

In the second Trump administration, there are no attempts to explain the unhinged decisions; they are silent. Irrational choices by Trump, like relaxing Russian sanctions during the Iran War, even though Russia helped Iran target U.S. soldiers, are passed off as fake news.

Trump 2.0 appears to have more in common with Putin’s reign than with any American president in history. But the Iran War and Orban’s election loss make it almost impossible to explain away Trump’s actions.

Iran War

The New York Times dropped a bombshell last week on the reasons Trump started a war in Iran. The war Trump began with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu is the stuff of nightmares.

The U.S. president went around Congress, surprised loyal Allies, and the New York Times reported the president made a “gut-driven decision”, which ignored intelligence and expertise about Iran.

Trump started a war that will plunge the globe into a crisis based on vibes.

Even if Iran and America make peace today, the impact of Trump’s war will cause a global recession or maybe even worse.

Election in Hungary

JD Vance's visit to Hungary before Viktor Orbán's election was not normal. It was alarming to watch the Vice President of the United States, sent by the American president, spew lies while campaigning for Orban. Vance said that Ukraine is rigging elections in Hungary and the United States.

Likely a statement drafted in the Kremlin, JD Vance says almighty "Ukrainian intelligence" is rigging elections in both the US and Hungary. pic.twitter.com/XFK1fm6ppE — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) April 7, 2026

It was even weirder when Vance said he was “sad” that dictator Orbán lost the election!?

“I’m sad that he lost” — JD Vance on Orban pic.twitter.com/5kVsorxCRJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2026

Normally, if an American VP rooted for a dictator to win over democracy, he or she would be booted out of office. But these are not normal times.

Trump’s Actions Harder to Explain Away

Another red flag? In March, House Democrats announced that documents from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation revealed Trump stole classified documents after his first term to help his "business interests." Some of the classified materials Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago were so secret that only six people in the U.S. government had access!

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Damning new documents from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation, obtained by @RepRaskin and Judiciary Democrats, reveal:

- Trump stole classified documents to advance his "business interests"

- Trump showed a classified map to unnamed passengers on a… https://t.co/oqZFRb5Rtr — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) March 25, 2026

KGB Recruited Trump in the 1980s

In 2025, media outlets reported new information from an ex-Russian intelligence agent that the KGB recruited Trump in 1987.

After ten years of Trump and the release of the Epstein files, truth is stranger than fiction. To finish up, here's a clip of ex-Australia explaining how "creepy" it was seeing how Trump acted towards Putin: