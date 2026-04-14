Gas Prices Are 32.9% Higher Today Since Trump Took Office

Sen. Tim Scott lied to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business when he tried to downplay the high cost of gas because of the Iran war and claimed gas prices are still lower under the Trump and Biden administrations -- they are not.

This is categorically false, but a lie Republicans and Trump officials continually spew to the media.

The two discussed ending the filibuster to fund DHS, and Scott said he's all for it.

MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo is very worried about the skyrocketing gas prices and the 2026 midterm elections, so she asked the Senator if they had new messaging to turn their prospects around.

"Are you going to be able to message all of this, Senator, before the midterm elections?" Maria asked.

"Well, they're still lower than they were under President Biden, so that's good news," Sen. Scott replied.

FALSE!

There is no good news, Sen. Scott.

When Trump took office, the national average price was $3.08/gal as of January 2025.

Today, April /14/2026, the national average is $4.12/gal.

Scott continued to glorify his fake Jesus.

SCOTT: Number one, yes, affordability will be solved. Number two, gas prices are coming down. Number three, we can thank President Trump and Republicans for doing both.

WTF? Sen. Scott, how is affordability being solved? It's getting worse under Trump, as inflation increases, housing is unaffordable, and gas prices aren't coming down.

This is what a cult does. It must praise its leader no matter the circumstances. Demented Donald is infallible, like Jesus Christ.

Instead of thanking, the country is blaming Trump for these issues. Check every national poll on his job performance. It's in the toilet.

Under President Biden, gas prices spiked due to COVID, and in January 2021, they were about $2.40/gal.

Then demand skyrocketed, oil supply couldn't keep up, and gas prices rose dramatically, hence, $2.40 → $3.40.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine, which disrupted oil markets. U.S. gas hit $5 per gallon in 2022. Because of COVID, US refineries closed, so even when oil prices fell, gasoline stayed expensive.

However, gas prices steadily declined from 2022 spikes at $4.84 (June peak), 2023–2024 gradually decline back toward low $3s.

Trump inherited much lower gas prices from Biden.

Most of the higher cost of US gas was caused by global factors, not by his policies. At the same time, Demented Donald has either purposefully or unintentionally raised gas prices by attacking Iran and disrupting the global supply of oil. purposefully raising gas prices.

Don't you love it when Bartiromo, who knows the actual figures, smiles and nods her head like a Stepford Republican?

Lying liars gotta lie.