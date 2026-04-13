Bartiromo Nearly Cries When Trump Confirms Higher Gas Prices For Midterms

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo looked baffled and appeared she was about break out in tears when Trump said gas prices might be a little higher before the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump called into Maria's Fox News Sunday program to give a lengthy interview that was full of nonsense, conspiracies, lies, and war crime threats that should cause any member in Congress to look at the 25th amendment.

Trump was claiming he set up a blockade at the Strait of Hormuz to punish Iran, but as usual that's nonsense. A blockade of a blockade meant to prevent a blockade? This set up Maria to ask if a blockade and opening up oil reserves was going to lower gas prices.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words - the same can be said for one look of amazement in a brief video clip.

BARTIROMO: So do you believe the price of oil and gas will be lower before the midterm elections? TRUMP: I hope so. I mean, I think so. It could be. It could be the same or maybe a little bit higher. But it should be around the same. I think this won't be that much longer. They're wiped out. They're wiped out.

Trump then meandered on about how bad the US press is. As much as Maria apologizes, defendants, obfuscates for Trump, she knows the cost of gas because of the Iran war is splitting the MAGA cult and causing real hurt to the country at large.

Trump was underwater badly in the national polls before the Iran war. Americans hate the war. Nothing will change that for them, because they all know this war did not need to happen.

Bartiromo can see the writing on the wall for the Republicans in Congress heading into the 2026 midterms.

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