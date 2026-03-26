Deluded Jim Jordan Claims Dems Are Crazy So GOP Will Win 2026 Midterms

Gutter rat Rep. Jim Jordan told Tony Perkins on the This Week on Capitol Hill podcast, that it's the Democratic Party that are crazy, so the GOP will definitely win the 2026 midterm elections.

Tony Perkins used to run the hate-based Family Research Council organization, so Gym Jordan clearly felt a bit exhilarated when he went on his rant.

After yelling about the things he finds crazy, Jordan ended with this.

JORDAN: So it's a combination of all that, why you see Chuck Schumer saying, I'm not gonna vote for photo ID before you vote. It's like, that makes no sense, but that's today's left. I've said, I actually think this midterm can be captured in a couple sentences. They're crazy, we're not. And just go tell the voters, every position they take makes no sense. We're the party of common sense, vote for us.



I think that's how this thing's gonna shake out in the end

Like demented Donald, Jim Jordan lives in a reverse reality.

Starting a war with Iran was not common sense.

Kicking millions of people off Medicaid is not common sense.

Refusing to extend the ACA subsidies for millions of people was not common sense.

Cutting taxes for the very rich is not common sense.

Treating the stock market like the Trump family's personal piggy bank was not common sense.

Imposing yo-yo tariffs on foreign countries based on Trump's mood swings was not common sense.

Using ICE agents like Stephen MIller's personal goon squad that has killed US citizens was not common sense.

Should I go on?

The Democratic Party has won almost every special and regular election since Donald Trump took office which includes seats in deep red states.

Trump's approval ratings are so low his own reflection voted against him!

But sure, Gym, go with they are the crazy ones. That should work...