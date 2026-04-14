Acting AG Insists Trump DOJ 'Released Everything' On Epstein

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche insisted that the Department of Justice has released all files on Jeffrey Epstein after First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise announcement calling for men who conspired with the sex offender to face consequences.

"The First Lady dropped a bomb at the White House," Fox News host Bill Hemmer told Blanche on Tuesday. "A number of questions that come off of this. Did you know she was going to make that statement? Did you have information prior? Will you act on her request before Congress?"

"And when you remember what the president said," the Fox News host added, "when you give all the files out there, the innocent people are going to be hurt. And we've seen that to some degree."

"So, no, the first lady does not check with me before she speaks to the American people," Blanche revealed. "And I wouldn't expect her to. But what she said rings true to me. And what I mean by that is there have been tons of false narratives around her and her relationship or lack thereof... so I get her frustration and complaints, and I readily agree with it as far as her call to Congress."

Blanche insisted that Epstein survivors should contact the FBI.

"We will take it seriously no matter what," he claimed. "And so her call to Congress to have witnesses come forward and testify is not inconsistent with what the Department of Justice and President Trump, frankly, has been saying for many years."

"You have the authority to go ahead and release more, do you not?" Hemmer wondered.

"No, we have released everything," Blanche insisted. "So listen, we reviewed six million pieces of paper. What we released were anything associated with the Epstein files. So there, we are not sitting on a single piece of paper. Nothing. Nothing that should be released."

"If we find something else tomorrow, we'll release it," he remarked. "But we said to Congress, any congressman can come in and spend as much time as they want looking at everything unredacted. And if you think we should be doing something, congressman or congresswoman, let us know and we will, we will do it. And so we have that, I don't know how this department or this president can be more transparent than saying American people, here is every single document in our entire database."