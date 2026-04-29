Todd Blanche Is A Farcical Acting AG: Seashells Prove It

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made a preposterous statement on CBS Morning News when he claimed that a grand jury indictment of James Comey for posting seashells '8647" is proof of his guilt.

How can an Attorney General of the United States not understand the basic tenets behind the judicial system they oversee?

Major Garrett conducted the interview, and while he asked good questions, there was no follow-up to dispute any of his lies.

GARRETT: Do you have proof that the former FBI director knowingly and willfully threatened the life of the president? BLANCHE: A grand jury indicted Mr. Comey yesterday. Grand juries hear evidence. That evidence is not something that anybody can talk about today, but when you talk about whether proof exists, the proof that we have is in the fact that the grand jury returned an indictment. However, that is not the Department of Justice charging James Comey with a crime. That is a grand jury returning a two-count indictment.

To be clear, a grand jury indictment is not proof of any crime.

That's why we have judges, juries, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and witnesses. Major Garrett could've used that as a follow-up question, but he had his script already written.

Pizzagate scumbag Jack Posobiec also posted the same image online, mimicking James Comey's post to President Biden, and Blanche was asked if he would be prosecuted. When asked about their similarity, Blanche launched into a nonsensical reply, claiming the same thing is not the same thing.

GARRETT: Will the Justice Department pursue that case? Because they sound very similar. BLANCHE: That's just completely not true. That's not how a grand jury does its work.

Fuck! It is true, Mr. Acting AG. To clarify, Garrett did not ask about a grand jury; he asked about the DOJ. Blanche told the DOJ to present to a grand jury, not the other way around.

GARRETT: Mr. Blanche, you lived this history much more than I did, but I'm going to paraphrase what you said about the hush money case that was brought in New York. You said at the time supposedly serious people were bringing unserious charges and warping the language and the facts and the law because there was a political imperative beyond that. Are you telling the American people this morning that this is a serious case and this is a serious set of charges and that laws and facts are not being warped to carry out a political agenda? BLANCHE: Look at the indictment. That's not for me to decide. That's for the American people to decide.

The AG gets to decide who the DOJ should prosecute, and it IS obvious this was a political hit job.

Blanche then ranted about Trump and again claimed Comey's seashell post was a direct threat against Trump, which is beyond petty and vindictive garbage,

BLANCHE: That it is OK for anybody to threaten the president of the United States, that it is OK to threaten the president of the United States and then have the media or others say, well, that's not serious, then we have a bigger problem than I even imagined in this country. Of course, it's serious when you threaten the president of the United States. And anybody that tries to put forward some narrative that this is just about seashells or something to the contrary is missing the point.

Blanche then denied being pressured by Trump to pursue an indictment against Comey. He denied it, of course, because he doesn't need to be told. His only function is to glorify and exalt Demented Donald.

Blanche knows this will tickle Trump's blackened heart to no end.

GARRETT: Critics of you and this administration, Mr. Blanch, have suggested this is an audition to become the nominee to be attorney general. Is it? BLANCHE: I don't even know what that means.

Blanche acts like he's playing dumb, but in reality, he is.

Under any other administration, it would be cause for Blanche's removal from office as unfit.