DOJ Couldn't Indict A Ham Sandwich So They Indicted James Comey Again - UPDATED

Todd Blanche must really, really want that Attorney General title. And why not? It guarantees him wingnut welfare for life.
By Karoli KunsApril 28, 2026

Incredibly, the Department of (In)Justice has secured an indictment of James Comey for...a seashell meme.

Here's a little story for you. Once upon a time, former FBI Director James Comey went for a little walk on the beach when he happened upon...this.

Seashells spelling out 8647 on the beach from an Instagram post Comey posted and subsquently deleted
Credit: Screenshot

And lo, the wingers went wild. "HE'S CALLING FOR TRUMP'S ASSASSINATION!" "86 MEANS KILLING!!!" "JAMES COMEY WANTS TO OFF TRUMP!!"

And so on, as they do. For days, all over social media, people were complaining, until finally Mr. Comey took down the post and explained that he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence.”

Most of us associate those numbers with the trash, not murder. But Republicans are a murderous sort. It should also be noted that Comey didn't actually create the arrangement. Someone else did that and left it for all to see.

How that translates to murderous thoughts in the heart of Comey, I do not know, although he is certainly entitled to have them. I'm no James Comey fan. I still hold him responsible for Hillary Clinton's loss to Trump in 2016. However, this is the stupidest damn thing I've ever seen.

So here's the thing. Those shells were an act of speech. And Comey's posting them on his Instagram was also speech. Last I heard, we had a First Amendment in this country, which entitles us to speak our minds freely. It's why I have no problem shouting " QUIET PIGGY!" every time I see his little anus mouth spewing things on TV. It's why I spend a good chunk of my day deploying speech to counter the speech of the deplorables. And it's why this indictment is going nowhere.

As an aside, my understanding of the term "86" was that it meant to toss it in the garbage. Representative Mark Alford says in the video at the top that taking it off the menu means "killing it." What a violent sort he is. Taking something off the menu, my friend, is hardly the same as killing someone. But he's a Republican. It's his job to fluff the Piggy every chance he gets.

There is no justice—just servitude.

UPDATE: Who are the ones fantasizing about killing, again?

I'd forgotten half of these.

Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) 2026-04-28T20:05:47.066Z

UPDATE 2: Todd Blanche really jonesing for that AG job here

UPDATE 3: Where is Jack Posobiec's indictment, again?

Was Jack Posobiec's post a threat against a sitting President?

VirusSucks.com (@virussucks.com) 2026-04-28T20:45:38.374Z

UPDATE 4: Did Matt Gaetz want to kill all of these guys?

A lot of us can think of more than one reason the Justice Department should be doing more than just taking a look at Matt Gaetz.

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2026-04-28T20:13:38.417Z

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