Jeanine Pirro Couldn't Even Indict A Ham Sandwich

Trump supporters have been using the phrase coined by Chief Justice of New York’s Supreme Court Sol Wachtler when he said, “any good prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich,” to defend Trump's many misdeeds and criminality, but apparently, the former Fox News host failed to do so.

Demented Donald Trump has put only his true sycophants in powerful cabinet and law enforcement positions, so he can run the country like a fascist dictator.

Pirro fits the bill. Trump is using the military to take over Washington DC.

The Trump administration finds no indictment too ridiculous, so it chose to go after Sean Dunn for throwing a sandwich.

As David Edwards pointed out here on Sunday, Fox News host Shannon Bream called Pirro out on her failure and guess who she blamed?

PIRRO: You know, there are a lot of people who sit on juries and they live in, you know, they live in Georgetown or in Northwest or in some of these better areas, and they don't see the reality of crime that is occurring. And my office has been instructed to move for the highest crime possible, consistent with the law, the statute and the evidence. And in that one case, in that particular article, we were on point. But the grand jurors don't take it so seriously. They're like, you know, whatever. And my job is to try to turn that around and to continue to give the support that my prosecutors need. In that case, we took it as a misdemeanor, and we'll go forward with it.

The jury was on point to throw that sandwich and her case in the garbage.

Is a sandwich now considered a deadly weapon? And does the contents of the sandwich dictate the indictment?