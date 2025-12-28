Local MAGAlomaniac Ruins Christmas Tradition

The traditional Christmas Eve jazz concert was canceled after Trump defaced the Kennedy Memorial Center.
Credit: Wikipedia
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 28, 2025

Ever since The Orange Menace started dipping his ketchup-stained fingers into the goings on at the Kennedy Center, things have gone downhill rapidly. Artists cancelled concerts. Attendees stopped attending. Laws were broken, and the building was defaced. All to appease one demented MAGAlomaniac.

Keeping with that downhill streak, a long-held Christmas tradition was canceled this year:

A planned Christmas Eve jazz concert at the Kennedy Center, a holiday tradition dating back more than 20 years, has been canceled. The show’s host, musician Chuck Redd, says that he called off the performance in the wake of the White House announcing last week that President Donald Trump’s name would be added to the facility.

“When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert,” Redd told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday. Redd, a drummer and vibraphone player who has toured with everyone from Dizzy Gillespie to Ray Brown, has been presiding over holiday “Jazz Jams” at the Kennedy Center since 2006, succeeding bassist William “Keter” Betts.

It's true. Everything Trump touches dies.

