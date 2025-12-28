Whataboutism Blues

A repeat cartoon for Sunday morning
Whataboutism Blues
Credit: Ratt
By Karoli KunsDecember 28, 2025

Ratt is still away on holiday until next week, so we figured we'd run one of his golden oldies from June 8, 2025 as a farewell to this year that feels like a decade. On the one hand, 2025 feels as though it flew by, and on the other it's been so exhausting it feels like January 2025 was forever ago.

In the Before Times, I may have asked what you were planning for New Year's Day, or what your resolutions might be. But in these times, I figure we're just grateful to be getting from one day to the next without feeling homicidal every damn day.

Thank you all for being such a great audience and community. It's only because of you that I can open my laptop every morning with a sense of hope.

