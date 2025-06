It's definitely been a week, hasn't it? Musk-Trump divorce, SCOTUS ruling that the DOGE boys can have access to our Social Security records, Abrego Garcia coming back to the US and the bogus charges Pam Bondi brought...and more.

Just another week in MAGAland or some kind of tipping point? I don't know for sure, but what I do know is that Dems ought to be bringing fire and driving wedges in the GOP right now to kill the Big Beastly Bill.

What's on your mind today?

-Karoli