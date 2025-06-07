Kilmar Abrego García Back In US, But Facing Shady New Charges

Shocker, but it appears the Trump Administration was lying about their ability to bring back the wrongly deported Maryland man, Kilmar Abrego García, from the El Salvador hellhole prison CECOT. They were just waiting to find a way to get a grand jury to indict him on (what appears to be) completely made up charges so they can pretend to give him *due process*, while keeping him locked up for years until the trial where they will definitely try to get him convicted so they can sentence him to decades in prison. If he is found not guilty, they will still detain him and then deport him.

New charges? HUMAN SMUGGLING.

The Washington Post is reporting that Gagrcia was returned Friday afternoon and formally charged.

Garcia's lawyer put out a blunt statement:

“The government disappeared Kilmar to a foreign prison in violation of a court order. Now, after months of delay and secrecy, they’re bringing him back, not to correct their error but to prosecute him. This shows that they were playing games with the court all along. Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you’re punished, not after.”

But there are A LOT of questions around this very suspicious set of events leading to the charges. So many questions that a supervisor of in the very office that brought the charges in Tennessee actually RESIGNED. Ben Schrader worked as a federal prosecutor for nearly 15 years. He resigned two weeks ago, right after the indictment was returned under seal. He declined to provide a comment when contacted by the Post, but he did post the following on LinkedIn:

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve as a prosecutor with the Department of Justice, where the only job description I’ve ever known is to do the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons."

Read. Between. The. Lines.

So what about this weird indictment. Apparently it is related to a traffic stop rom 2022 related to an expired drivers license. But, the indictment charges Garcia with “conspiracy to transport aliens” and “unlawful transportation of undocumented aliens,” even claiming that he is an MS-13 member and insinuated that he was some big leader in a "multinational ring that allegedly smuggled “thousands” of people into the U.S. from 2016 to 2025."

They allege that he made "more than 100 trips from Texas to Maryland and other states, smuggling migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador and other countries in exchange for an undisclosed amount of cash"

During the news conference announcing the indictment, Pam Bondi accused him of other crimes, including "soliciting nude photos of a minor and playing a role in the murder of a rival gang member’s mother"

If the evidence shows that this crime was committed, by all means, convict. But it strikes me as awfully suspicious that the prosecutor resigned RIGHT as these charges were filed.