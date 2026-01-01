2025 Crookies: Lifeboat Builder Of The Year, Marjorie Taylor Greene



She's a maniac, maniac on the floor

And she's dancing like she's never danced before...

And being the #1 MAGA maniac on the House floor for five years has been a very profitable enterprise for Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose net worth went from a pre-Congressional total of around $700k to a soon-to-be-post-Congressional total of between $22.5 million and $25 million.

But now Madge has seen the edge of the mighty cataract over which her lunatic movement is about to plunge. And with the low, animal cunning that brought her to the House in the first place, she has chosen to beat the rush and cut and run while the cuttin' and runnin' is good.

First, she selected a venerable and proven blueprint of "How To Build a Political Lifeboat".

Then CNN provided the lumber.

Following MTG's lengthy CNN sitdown interview, Wolf Blitzer tells her: "You‘re a courageous politician, but more important, a loving mother. Thanks very much for coming in. We hope you‘ll come back here in the Situation Room." — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-10-09T15:04:50.533Z

Then The View helped her assemble all the structural elements.

Then 60 Minutes helped her plank the hull.

Also, in case you missed it, WSB-TV (Atlanta) assisted with installing the seats, oarlocks, and whatnot.

And just this very month, The New York Fucking Times lent a hand by waterproofing the whole thing for her. Then they let her christen it by giving her

‘I Was Just So Naïve’: Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Break With Trump

This is a very long and mostly flattering profile that is a complete waste of your time. Some stuff you already know. Some stuff that's new. But all of it lashed together by the same excuses floated by every Never Trumper since Day One of the Trump era. Charlie Sykes, Tom Nichols, Adam Kinzinger, Bill Kristol, David Brooks, Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson...and on and on and on, including every Republican who has had their career rehabilitated by the MSNBC Reputation Laundromat.



I didn't know. I wasn't aware. No one could have predicted. I was misled. And on and on.

From the Times' column:...it began to dawn on her that when it came to the president

...realized that she had suddenly lost all appetite for vengeance

But perhaps even to her own surprise, Greene was not that person any longer. “Everyone’s like, ‘She’s changed,’” Greene said to me. “I haven’t changed my views. But I’ve matured. I’ve developed depth.”

...she spoke longingly of the day when she could walk unnoticed into a restaurant or a grocery store.

Which, for some reason, puts me in mind of this from Rick in Casablanca:

Yes, it's very pretty. I heard a story once - as a matter of fact, I've heard a lot of stories in my time. They went along with the sound of a tinny piano playing in the parlor downstairs. "Mister, I met a man once when I was a kid," it always began.

Thus, with the same predictability as the rising of the sun, the legacy media has now furnished Marge with her very own lifeboat.

Good luck with that. Here's your Crookie, and remember, there is no forgiveness without atonement. Ahem.

[Excerpted from Driftglass]