Rep. Raskin Blasts Marge Greene As Part Of The 'Trump-Putin Axis'

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin bashed Marjorie Taylor Greene as part of the "Trump-Putin axis" after she heckled him while he was discussing the Rules for Contempt for Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino.

Raskin referenced the pair who refused to testify to the Select Committee investigating the insurrection when he turned his attention to John Eastman, who tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election with Trump.

That's when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene started shouting at him.

"The gentle lady I think said something about the Russian hoax or Russian collusion," Raskin said as Greene kept shouting at him.

"I accept the heckling, Mr. Speaker, that's alright," he said turning towards Marge. "Because if she wants to continue to stand with Vladimir Putin and his brutal, bloody invasion against the people of Ukraine, she is free to do so."

He continued, "And we understand there is a strong Trump-Putin axis in the gentlelady's party; if she wants to continue to stand with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, that is her prerogative, but please do it on your own time."

Boom.

This is how you treat traitors to the US Constitution and those who supported the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Not only have Republicans like Greene supported Trump's coup attempt, 63 Republican members have signed on to support Vladimir Putin's bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Because of the pro-Putin wing in the GOP, lead by Trump, who licked Putin's boots every chance he got, more than 30% of Congress stands with Russia.

It's insane. Where's McCarthy when you actually need him?

Why did so many House Republicans vote against the NATO resolution?



Here's a dismaying report on what some of them have argued:



1) NATO provoked Putin's invasion

2) America has no responsibilities in the world

3) Russia is no worse than Canada or the US. https://t.co/h7keSqfA9r — Will Saletan (@saletan) April 6, 2022

