Rep. Raskin Blasts Marge Greene As Part Of The 'Trump-Putin Axis'

63 Republican House members refused to vote for a symbolic NATO resolution that supports Ukraine.
By John AmatoApril 6, 2022

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin bashed Marjorie Taylor Greene as part of the "Trump-Putin axis" after she heckled him while he was discussing the Rules for Contempt for Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino.

Raskin referenced the pair who refused to testify to the Select Committee investigating the insurrection when he turned his attention to John Eastman, who tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election with Trump.

That's when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene started shouting at him.

"The gentle lady I think said something about the Russian hoax or Russian collusion," Raskin said as Greene kept shouting at him.

"I accept the heckling, Mr. Speaker, that's alright," he said turning towards Marge. "Because if she wants to continue to stand with Vladimir Putin and his brutal, bloody invasion against the people of Ukraine, she is free to do so."

He continued, "And we understand there is a strong Trump-Putin axis in the gentlelady's party; if she wants to continue to stand with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, that is her prerogative, but please do it on your own time."

Boom.

This is how you treat traitors to the US Constitution and those who supported the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Not only have Republicans like Greene supported Trump's coup attempt, 63 Republican members have signed on to support Vladimir Putin's bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Because of the pro-Putin wing in the GOP, lead by Trump, who licked Putin's boots every chance he got, more than 30% of Congress stands with Russia.

It's insane. Where's McCarthy when you actually need him?

.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue