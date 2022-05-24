Reed Family Blasts Marge Greene And Her 'Group Of Idiots'

Trevor Reed and his parents did not hold back their contempt for "idiots" like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The family blasted Republicans for voting to postpone a prisoner release bill with Russia, while their son, a former US Marine, was stuck in a Russian jail for 985 days.

The Reed family joined CNN's Jake Tapper and discussed Trevor's entire ordeal.

After being handed a nine-year sentence in July 2020, his family feared for his life at the notorious penal colony in the Kostroma region, around 200 miles east of Moscow. He contracted tuberculosis for which said he received inadequate medical treatment.

They didn't take kindly to the pro-Putin antics that Greene and her cronies took against a prisoner swap, just to protest a COVID relief bill.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is not our representative. The day before Trevor's appeal hearing where they were going to give the decision, she called for every resolution and every bill in the House that day to have a roll call vote so they would just put them off," Joey Reed said.

"They didn't have to do that on Trevor. This was a call for Putin to release an American marine, but she called for a roll call vote," he said.

Joey Reed continued, "It got put off, so the next day where they rolled them all into one roll call vote and her and her cronies in that small group of idiots voted against it."

"So you voted for Putin!" he said.

Trevor said, "I'm gonna go to every single one of their campaigns and thank them personally about that so.."

Jake Tapper asked, "Thank them for hurting your ability to get out of prison?"

"Yes, thank them for voting against a bill that was only about getting American political prisoners out of Russia. How do you justify that? That's embarrassing to me that anyone who represents the United States would vote against something like that," he said.

Trevor continued, "I'm sure that the Russians love that. I'm sure they're big fans of all of those congressmen. Who did that? That's completely unacceptable to me. It's embarrassing. I better not ever see that happen again to any other American because I promise that I will be at every single campaign that that person runs, for the rest of their lives, to tell everyone that they did that."

Marjorie Taylor Greene is more concerned with the jailed traitors that violently attacked the US Capitol on January 6, than helping an imprisoned former Marine in a foreign country.

Truly embarrassing.