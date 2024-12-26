2024 Crookies: Porn Customer Of The Year, Mark Robinson

Normally, we C&L-ers don’t care about someone’s sexual behavior or pornography habits, so long as nobody gets hurt. But in Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s case, it’s the hypocrisy and then some. For example, he thought of the LGBTQ community as “filth” but was caught slobbering over trans porn. When CNN’s KFile did a deep, well-documented dive into “Black Nazi” Robinson’s footprint on the porn site "Nude Africa," they found such comments as these:

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

Conover Kennard wrote an excellent summary of Robinson’s repulsiveness earlier this year, when he was still North Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial candidate. She noted that he was filmed in church saying, “Some people need killing;” that the wife of the “pro-life” candidate who wanted no exemptions for abortion was found to have had one; and that he denied frequenting 24-hour video-pornography stories, even after at least five witnesses confirmed it.

And how did this member of the "party of personal responsibility" react to being outed as "Black Nazi?" He sued CNN.

Thank God Robinson lost the election to Democrat Josh Stein. But it wasn’t for a lack of MAGA endorsements of Robinson from “Christian family values” guy Mike Johnson and others. Donald Trump called Robinson “Martin Luther King on Steroids” and “better than Martin Luther King.”

Don't be surprised if Robinson gets a high-level spot in the Trump civil rights division of the DOJ.

