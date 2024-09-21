Republicans Scramble To Create Distance From 'Perv' NC Governor Nominee

Donald Trump plans on addressing the disastrous scandal engulfing North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson “in passing," as he campaigns in the Tar Heel state this weekend. The New York Times reports that, while the Trump campaign is still hoping Robinson will withdraw from the race, aides believe Trump “will deliver a version of a comment he has made about countless supporters or former aides: that he hardly knows the guy."

Quite the stretch for Trump, who told a rally in North Carolina back in March that Robinson was "Martin Luther King on steroids," and "better than Martin Luther King," and “Martin Luther King times two.”

The explosive report detailing Robinson's morally hypocritical, bigoted, and unsavory comments on a porn forum between 2008-2012 came out on Thursday. It was bad, and that’s saying something about someone who has publicly lamented women getting the right to vote and calling the LGBTQ+ community “filth.” It included Robinson identifying himself as a “Black Nazi,” as well as disparaging and offensive statements about the late civil rights leader who Trump so glowingly compared him to.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign released an ad highlighting Trump’s “passing” relationship with Robinson.

The Harris’ campaign social media account added more reminders for people of what relationships of acquaintance seem to mean to Trump.

Trump: I think Mark Robinson is one of the hottest politicians in the United States. He is a friend of mine. Thank you, Mark pic.twitter.com/mkBsqfZEVT — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 19, 2024

Trump isn’t alone, of course. The MAGA Republican world is filled with officials who have suddenly developed amnesia around their relationship to Robinson. North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx is one such absent-minded politician. Punchbowl News reports Foxx is claiming she “hasn’t really followed him closely.” That’s peculiar—she’s been in the same state doing campaign events with the man since 2020.

She's done candidate events with him going back at least 4 years https://t.co/I0b1VwVPjc pic.twitter.com/JTp6VTQRRZ — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) September 19, 2024

Robinson’s perfect cocktail of unabashed misogyny and bigotry helped propel him into right-wing political celebrity status. And that means there are so many more Republicans who will now have to answer for the glowing things they’ve said about the self-proclaimed “perv.”

There’s GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who lauded Robinson’s testimony on election integrity as “so compelling."

Back in April 2021, Speaker Mike Johnson called Mark Robinson, North Carolina's GOP gubernatorial candidate who was hit by scandal yesterday, "outstanding" and said he was "wildly popular" and that his testimony on election integrity was "so compelling." https://t.co/ePRpkaNubq https://t.co/YtlsyDQB8m — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) September 20, 2024

There’s loser Gov. Ron DeSantis (and seemingly the entire Gaston Country, North Carolina Republican Party).

Thanks DeSantis for your support! Can you imagine a great Republican governor like Robinson along with a super majority Republican assembly and senate? We still time to get people registered as Republicans. https://t.co/UGUOJiOHQW — Gaston GOP (@GastonGOP) August 19, 2024

Democratic candidate for North Carolina Attorney General Rep. Jeff Jackson wondered what his Republican opponent Rep. Dan Bishop would say about his various glowing remarks when it came to Robinson. Jackson released a video showing Bishop falling over himself to praise Robinson.

What does my opponent, Dan Bishop, think of Mark Robinson?



Let him tell you: pic.twitter.com/UJkK3SJoJJ — Rep. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) September 20, 2024

North Carolina State Rep. Erin Paré really thought Robinson was the bees knees.

Of course, there are always the fellow nightmare officials such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who seems to have made a career of sidling up to all kinds of dreck.

Nice collection of photos here.

1) MTG, with known pedophile, Jeffries Epsteins friend.

2) MTG with young Nazi Nick Fuentez

3) MTG with Cousin bumper Madison Cawthorn.

4) MTG with Black Nazi LGBTQ bigot and Transgender porn enthusiasts Mark Robinson.



The company you keep right? pic.twitter.com/YBIKVqlb0R — Doug_X 🇨🇦🇺🇦🐀(Ratified) (@doug_wk) September 20, 2024

Currently, Robinson is refusing to drop out of the race. Unless that changes, it seems his real come to Jesus moment will arrive at the ballot box.

Posted with permission from Daily Kos