Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Mark Robinson Wants To Ban Books In NC Schools

These awful Republicans will lie at the drop of a hat to get what they want: censorship of ideas.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

NC Lt Gov., Mark Robinson is once again targeting the LGBTQ community at large by demanding certain books be banned from schools.

Recently the Christian Nationalist bastard described gays as "filth" and thanked GOD for manufacturing AR-15's.

These are the people holding water for the GOP and it's disgusting.

Robinson joined the Real America's Voice extreme right-wing network to spew his hate.

"I'm not sure why anyone would think this is a good idea to present to our children," Robinson said.

Robinson is discussing certain books he claims he's found in schools.

The Atlanta_Journal-Constitution reports after he described the gay community as "filth," Robinson provided no real evidence of his book claims: "The lieutenant governor’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment Sunday, including questions about which schools were alleged to have used the books and how they were said to have been used."

These awful people will lie at the drop of a hat to get what they want.

"I've heard many people say this is a civil rights issue, that we need to somehow desensitize our children to these things so they can be accepting of gay and lesbian, and transgender people," Robins squawked.

"That is not how you do that," he exclaimed.

Lt. Gov. Robinson wants an investigation in North Carolina to uncover why these books that he calls "pornography" got into our schools in the first place. Obviously, there is no pornography in the NC school systems.

The new battlefield for Republicans are schools and school boards. And the latest foray into right-wing insanity is to declare books "inappropriate for children."

They hope this racism and homophobia will lead them to victories in upcoming elections.

It won't be long before Robinson and people like Robinson start trying to ban any book they deem not conservative or Christian enough. And we know exactly why he's doing this, too.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team