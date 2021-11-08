Mark Robinson Wants To Ban Books In NC Schools

NC Lt Gov., Mark Robinson is once again targeting the LGBTQ community at large by demanding certain books be banned from schools.

Recently the Christian Nationalist bastard described gays as "filth" and thanked GOD for manufacturing AR-15's.

YIKES— NC LT. GOVERNOR @markrobinsonNC: “Tell our enemies on the other side of the aisle that want to drag 🇺🇸 down into a socialist hellhole you’ll have to run past me choking on my own blood — Christian patriots will own and rule this nation." 😳pic.twitter.com/uULfg40k7V — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 1, 2021

These are the people holding water for the GOP and it's disgusting.

Robinson joined the Real America's Voice extreme right-wing network to spew his hate.

"I'm not sure why anyone would think this is a good idea to present to our children," Robinson said.

Robinson is discussing certain books he claims he's found in schools.

The Atlanta_Journal-Constitution reports after he described the gay community as "filth," Robinson provided no real evidence of his book claims: "The lieutenant governor’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment Sunday, including questions about which schools were alleged to have used the books and how they were said to have been used."

These awful people will lie at the drop of a hat to get what they want.

"I've heard many people say this is a civil rights issue, that we need to somehow desensitize our children to these things so they can be accepting of gay and lesbian, and transgender people," Robins squawked.

"That is not how you do that," he exclaimed.

Lt. Gov. Robinson wants an investigation in North Carolina to uncover why these books that he calls "pornography" got into our schools in the first place. Obviously, there is no pornography in the NC school systems.

The new battlefield for Republicans are schools and school boards. And the latest foray into right-wing insanity is to declare books "inappropriate for children."

They hope this racism and homophobia will lead them to victories in upcoming elections.

It won't be long before Robinson and people like Robinson start trying to ban any book they deem not conservative or Christian enough. And we know exactly why he's doing this, too.