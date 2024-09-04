MAGA Candidate: I Did Not Frequent Those 24-Hour Windowless Porn Shops

Now we have another scandal to top the mountain of hypocritical behavior displayed by Trump-backed North Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, whose recent violent rhetoric alone should have been a disqualifier.

Robinson is plagued with scandals. From what I can see, he was a factory worker before becoming Lt. Gov. There is nothing wrong with that, but it's a massive promotion for a guy with an unimpressive resume. It would be like voting in a former reality show star to the highest seat in the land. Still, people voted for the pro-life fascist chud who admitted recently to him and his wife getting an abortion.

And now, from The Assembly, we've learned that Robinson frequented porn shops, according to Louis Money, who worked in several of Greensboro’s windowless, 24-hour video-pornography stores. Five other men confirm the report. Robinson, who denies the allegation, was a frequent customer in the 1990s and early 2000s.

That may seem like a long time ago for you young whippersnappers, but Robinson wants to govern in a right-wing Christian manner, applying the rules to others but not himself. Again, that should be disqualifying, but it's 2024.

Money told the outlet that Robinson came into the shop as often as five nights a week to watch porn videos in a private booth.

Five other men who said they were former employees or customers during this period also told The Assembly that Robinson visited two of these stores: Gents Video & News and I-40 Video & New. In addition, Money said Robinson purchased “hundreds” of bootleg porn videos that Money sold on the side. “He was good for at least one a week,” Money said. But Money said Robinson didn’t pay for the last one, which he described as a compilation of “super hardcore” films he acquired in New York City that were too risqué to be sold in North Carolina.

He said he doesn’t really care about the $25 Robinson owes him for that tape. Nor is he trying to derail the Republican’s campaign for governor. An unaffiliated voter, he said he likes Robinson as a person, if not necessarily his politics.

Yikes. There isn't much that's likable about a guy whose wife, Yolanda Hill, ripped off the Girl Scouts and who believes that straight couples are “superior” to gay couples and has described the LGBTQ community as "maggots" and "filth." But you be you, Mr. Money.

Responding to a detailed list of questions, Robinson campaign spokesperson Mike Lonergan told The Assembly in an email that Money’s claims were “bullshit” and a “complete and total fiction.” He called Money and The Assembly’s reporters “degenerates.” “This false and personal attack on my boss is complete fiction,” Lonergan wrote.

So, the reporters are 'degenerates' for doing their job to follow up on the newest allegations, and Robinson's team thinks that will make the story go away. Robinson sounds a lot like Trump: hypocritical and inundated with scandals while blaming journalists for doing their jobs. We totally believe he wasn't porning around now.

By the way, Trump's Project 2025 aims to criminalize porn:

Just five pages into the foreword by the president of the far-right Heritage Foundation think tank, the proposal stakes out an uncompromising position that porn should be banned, porn producers and distributors should be sent to prison, and tech companies that circulate it should be shut down.

Democratic N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is leading the governor’s race.