Mark Robinson Skips Vote On North Carolina's Emergency Declaration

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson... was the only Council of State member to not vote on Cooper's request to declare a state of emergency, records show.
By Ed ScarceOctober 2, 2024

You might think that as Lt. Governor and Republican nominee for governor, you'd want to make sure that North Carolina could get access to emergency help as soon as possible. But then you're not Mark Robinson.

Source: WRAL

As a deadly storm system approached the southeastern U.S. last week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office asked top state officials to support his call for emergency help.

He needed approval from the other elected officials in North Carolina’s executive branch, a group of nine known as the Council of State, to exercise certain authorities under the N.C. Emergency Management Act. Their blessing would enable the Democratic governor to more easily mobilize rescue vehicles, order evacuations and begin other emergency actions by waiving some of the state’s transportation regulations for heavy vehicles.

Within an hour of making the request on Sept. 24 — before Helene ravaged the western part of the state — most of the council had responded with supporting votes. But come 9 a.m. the next morning, one member had yet to cast a vote: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor.

Cooper has deployed more than 700 members of the North Carolina National Guard, who have helped rescue more than 400 people and dozens of animals in western North Carolina, where flooding and mudslides have crippled road networks, left more than 1,000 people homeless and dozens dead. Guardsmen and other volunteers have delivered hundreds of pallets of water and food since the storm started. Meanwhile, dozens of shelters are housing more than 1,100 people. And President Joe Biden approved Cooper’s request for expedited federal support.

Despite not weighing in on the emergency declaration, Robinson has spent recent days needling the Democratic governor to do more.

Meanwhile, Robinson's social media is filled with tweets and videos imploring Roy Cooper and Joe Biden to do more for North Carolina.

Discussion

