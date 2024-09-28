Did Mark Robinson's Pants Actually Light On Fire?

Mark Robinson, proud Black Nazi, pro-slavery, trans porn lover, and alleged urine sex play lover, allegedly suffered burns at a campaign event on Friday.

Here is my question: DID HIS PANTS ACTUALLY LIGHT ON FIRE FROM ALL HIS LIES???

His "communications director", one of the few staff to remain after the mass exodus following that bombshell CNN expose just one week ago, told the media that Robinson "is currently being treated for burns. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is currently being treated for burns following an incident at a campaign event in Mt. Airy. He is in good spirits."

No further details have been provided.

Robinson was supposed to speak at a Faith & Freedom event on Saturday, but the event was cancelled following the *burn* incident and due to the aftermath or Hurricane Helene.

So what happened? Robinson cannot be trust to tell the truth. Did he pick up a candle and have wax drip on his hand? Did he spill coffee on himself? How about some ash from a lit cigar? If it was a serious FIRE burn, surely photos or video would have made it to social media already. I mean, nothing stays off twitter anymore.

Keep an eye out or more details. I am still going with "pants lit on fire."