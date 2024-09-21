Vance Gives Dumbest Response Ever To 'Black Nazi' Mark Robinson Scandal

J.D. Vance responded to the scathing report on MAGA candidate for North Carolina governor Mark Robinson, whom Trump has repeatedly praised. Robinson left racist and sexually graphic comments on a porn forum where the now-GOP gubernatorial candidate described himself as a "black NAZI" and even suggested the return of slavery, among many jaw-dropping remarks.

This news is only Robinson's latest scandal—the N.C. Republican - Trump's BFF- is plagued with scandals. And there is nothing more that Team Trump would want than to distance their campaign from their trans-porn-loving, LGBTQ-hating, woman-hating, self-loathing Black Nazi friend.

The Harris campaign posted a video of a reporter asking Vance about the Mark Robinson news, but Trump's VP pick rushed away. Vance responded to the tweet, saying, "My comment on Mark Robinson is that Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act and because of that a lot of Americans can't afford groceries." He also said that one of his kids gave him "the plague," and that's why he was rushing away from the reporter.

It's funny that he mentioned that. J.D. Vance did not cast a vote on the IVF bill, and he should have since his party claimed to be pro-IVF.

That didn't go down well.

The global pandemic, in which Donald Trump bungled his response in the U.S. as he did his little fisty dance while Americans were dying, substantially shocked food and energy prices, which aided in the sharp rise in inflation. And condemning Nazism isn't something J.D. is capable of. But what did we expect? Vance once compared the former President to Hilter; now, he is Trump's Eva Braun.

