Man Who Knows Everything Knows Nothing About Mark Robinson Scandal

Before Mark Robinson's latest scandal, there were many others, including mocking school shooting victims and endorsing antisemitic conspiracy theories. Oh, and saying, "I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn't vote" in 2020 at an event for Republican women. That, though, was when Robinson was running for Lt. Governor, and he won.

The fact that Robinson said to a room full of churchgoers, "Some folks need killing," should have sounded the GOP alarm. Nope! There are dozens of vile remarks I could quote, including his fantasy of wanting slavery reinstated, here from Robinson, but you're probably sick of this weirdo, too.

Donald J. Trump had given Robinson his full support before the self-identified 'Black Nazi's' remarks on a porn site came to light. Donald was asked about whether he would pull his endorsement from the N.C. Republican.

"I don't know the situation," Trump told a reporter following a press conference on Thursday in New York City.

OK.

Trump, though, knows e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g. Just ask him. Ask him about generals and how to stop Russia's war in Ukraine - he could end that war before the inauguration, but he won't tell you how. Ask Donald about drone technology -- he's an expert! He knows "more than anybody."

Infrastructure - In 2016, the Stable Genius™ said, "As a builder, nobody in the history of this country has ever known so much about infrastructure as Donald Trump." Trump never delivered on infrastructure. It was infrastructure week every week.

Airplanes, forest management, water management, forest management, Horse-racing regulation, USPS, NASA, and windmills, but he's unaware of Mark Robinson's "situation," a man he deemed to be "Martin Luther King on steroids."

Sounds legit!