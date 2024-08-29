'Money Owed': MAGA Candidate's Wife Was Even Sued By The Girl Scouts

North Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, a Trump-backed weirdo with a penchant for violent, misogynistic, and homophobic rhetoric, is plagued with scandals. Robinson will likely lose to Josh Stein, and I'm sure his comments about "killing" people don't help his campaign.

Or that he feels that straight couples are “superior” to gay couples and has described the LGBTQ community as "maggots" and "filth." On former First Lady Michelle Obama, Robinson said, "I’ll be glad when he takes his boyfriend and leaves the White House.”

On abortion, it's terrible, but not if he and his equally scandal-plagued wife had the procedure. That was OK. Robinson is inundated with a myriad of financial scandals, too.

One of them sticks out. Robinson's wife, Yolanda Hill, even ripped the Girl Scouts off. No, really.

The AP reported:

They’ve left behind a trail of aggrieved creditors, including the Girl Scouts, court documents show. Among them was a former landlord whose wife was dying of cancer when the Robinsons shorted him $2,000 in rent, according to local news accounts and documents from a 2012 case.

Notes From The Chalkboard looked into that:

According to public records obtained from Guilford County Court, the wife of Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson was sued by Tarheel Triad Girl Scouts over “money owed” in Guilford County Small Claims Court in 2003–and the Girl Scouts won. In September of 2003, the Girl Scouts filed suit against Yolanda Hill due to a $2,956.03 bad check. The matter was heard the following month, and court documents indicate nobody attended on behalf of the defendant. The magistrate found in favor of the Girl Scouts and tacked on fees and damages as permitted by state law on returned checks for a grand total of $3,486.03. Robinson and Hill had to pay the Girl Scouts’ attorney fees as well.

I want to know more about the "money owed" to the Girl Scouts. If it was for cookies, $2,956.03 is a staggering amount. Did the nice-time couple take them to church that day where Robinson said, "Some folks need killing!"? I have questions!

And there are other questions, too:

Stein is ahead in the polls. Still, I'd like to know about the percentage of North Carolinians who are still OK with this unstable man. It's my adopted state, after all. How is he even the Lt. Governor here? Like I said, I have questions.