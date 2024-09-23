Rafael Warnock On Mark Robinson: 'White Supremacy In Blackface'

Georgia Senator Rafael Warnock blasted Trump's handpicked candidate for North Carolina governor as the antithesis of everything that Dr. King represented.

Robertson's alleged use of porn sites and fondness for Nazis has thrown his camp into turmoil resulting in most of the staffers quitting.

Warnock was asked about Robinson on MSNBC by Jen Psaki.

PSAKI: What do you make of all of this and how they're talking about his legacy? WARNOCK: I can tell you as the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. served that Mark Robinson is no Martin Luther King Jr. He is the antithesis of everything that Dr. King represented. He is white supremacy in blackface as he talks about his desire to bring slavery back. I mean, this talk is way beyond the pale, calling himself 'a black Nazi.'

Warnock then turned his ire towards demented Don.

WARNOCK: These are his words, and I think that the people of North Carolina need to take note of the fact that this is Donald Trump's candidate. This is who he keeps pushing and encouraging. This is who he thinks should represent them. But Donald Trump has a long history of this. He tried this in my race. This is not the first time he has put forward a black candidate who is unfit and unqualified to serve with the cynical notion that somehow the electorate will be confused about who this person represents. The people of North Carolina deserve better. They've got real issues that they're trying to address and they're going to see through Mark Robinson just in the same way that the people of Georgia saw through my opponent.

The Georgia senator is correct. Trump believes Black folks will support any Black person he chooses, no matter how unqualified, immoral, or corrupt they are.

Believing Black voters are brainless sycophants is just another form of Trump racism.