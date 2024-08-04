The 'No Compromise On Abortion' MAGA Candidate And Wife Had An Abortion

Republican nominee for Governor in N.C. Mark Robinson is one hot mess. Robinson is a staunch pro-life candidate, who recently said, "Some folks need killing!" -- and he failed to file taxes for five years, and he and his wife were cited for numerous violations at the child care center that they operated from 2000 to 2007, including a charge that the center presented falsified certification documents to state inspectors.

Robison's rhetoric about abortion has been harsh, including saying women are not "responsible enough to keep your skirt down."

Republicans have been toning down their inflammatory rhetoric about abortion since their stance is not popular with women and friends of women, especially after Roe was overturned, thanks to Donald Trump. Still, Robinson acknowledged in a new ad that his wife had an abortion procedure during the 1990s.

Robinson is seen in the ad holding hands with his wife, Yolanda, and says:

30 years ago, my wife and I made a very difficult decision. We had an abortion. It was like this solid pain between us that we never spoke of. It's something that stays with you forever. That's why I stand by our current law, and it provides common-sense exceptions for life of the mother, incest, and rape, which gives help to mothers and stops cruel, late-term abortions. When I'm governor, mothers in need will be supported.

It shouldn't have been the government's business 30 years ago, and it shouldn't be now, Killer. Mark never explained his "some people need killing" remark. Also, shouldn't his wife have kept her skirt down? That's according to Mark, not me.

There are no takey backsies on this subject. I wonder why he dropped the news now? It seems like more and more revelations about this guy keep hitting the newsstands, adding to this MAGA nut's mounting scandals. This wouldn't be a scandal since abortion is a legal procedure, but he did this to himself. He should have kept his zipper zipped. Am I doing this right?

Via the AP:

The policy shift would be significant for Robinson, whose campaign said earlier this year that he supported an abortion ban after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Many women don't even know they are pregnant at six weeks. Previously, Robinson left the impression that he'd support something even more severe, saying in 2020, for example, that "for me, there is no compromise on abortion."

As I said, there are no takebacks, my fascist dude.

Mark Robinson, and his wife, going based on his own words, "committed murder, infringed on his fetus' rights in an equivalent matter to slavery, and committed a savage practice"



Robinson and his wife don't seem to care about children after they are born: