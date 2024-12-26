In A First, Freedom Caucus Takes Over Wyoming State House

The beautiful state of Wyoming is unfortunately tainted by extremism, now more than ever. For the first time anywhere in the country, the hard-right Freedom Caucus has won control of a state house. Via the New York Times:

After ousting a slew of Republican incumbents they viewed as too liberal in a caustic primary, and then galloping to victory in November, members of the ultraconservative caucus hope to cement their meteoric climb to power by passing five priority bills in the first 10 days. Their agenda, known as the Five and Dime Plan, aims to immediately tighten election rules, invalidate drivers’ licenses issued to undocumented immigrants by other states, prohibit college diversity initiatives, prohibit the state from considering environmental concerns when making investment decisions and reduce property taxes. “We’re going to unwoke the state,” Representative Jeremy Haroldson, the next speaker pro tem, said. Members chose Representative Chip Neiman, also of the Freedom Caucus, as House speaker.

I had no idea Wyoming was woke! This is probably news to the Cheney family.

Oh! Now I get it. Republican Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed bills to ban gun-free zones and defund the University of Wyoming’s diversity office. HOW DARE HE???

Imagine looking at Jim Jordan and saying, "Yeah, we want some of that."

I'd recommend reading David Pepper's book, "Laboratories Of Autocracy," in which he describes the dangers of right-wing extremists taking over your state house. You can also look back at his C&L book chat here.