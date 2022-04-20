Marge Greene Rages About Having To Testify Under Oath About Insurrection

Marjorie Taylor Greene ran to OANN (no longer on Directv) Tuesday evening to rant and rave that she's being forced to take the stand, "under oath and testify" about her eligibility to run for office.

It's the "under oath" part that must have the Georgie congresswomen worried.

Greene and OAN's Dan Ball threw in every right-wing conspiracy they could think of to explain why she's being forced to testify.

Names like George Soros popped up repeatedly.

"They are actually putting me on the witness stand under oath," Greene bellowed to Real America host Dan Ball.

Greene continued, "I'm the first Republican member of Congress that is going to be forced to take the witness stand under oath and defend against the lie about something I never did!"



That should be a hint to the Klan Mom of how terrible a representative she is.

The insurrection on January 6, 2021 was the first time Republicans in Congress along with the sitting President of the United States tried to perpetrate a coup on a duly elected government by inciting their followers to ransack the US Capitol.

Not since the British attacked the Capitol on August 24, 1814, has this ever occurred. What's remarkable is that it was the first time actual American citizens turned treasonous and tried to burn down the seat of our government.

"I cannot believe that I'm being forced to do this I can't believe this judge has not run this case out and seen them for what it is. It's nothing but a big funded scam for the Democrats trying to control our elections," Greene cried.



BloombergLaw reports, "U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg denied Greene’s request for an injunction that would have blocked a Georgia administrative judge from holding a hearing to determine whether Greene took part in an insurrection and should be disqualified from running again. That hearing now is set for Friday in Atlanta."

And the hearing may be televised. Get the popcorn.

Under Georgia law, a state administrative judge will hold a hearing and make a recommendation to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), who can disqualify Greene from the ballot. Greene previously has accused Raffensperger of covering up election fraud in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, and called for him to be investigated.

Like Madison Cawthorn, Marge is trying to use the 1872 Amnesty Act as a get-out-of-jail card. The law was passed so as not to punish those involved in the Civil war.

I'm no law expert, but by using this old law not meant for today's America, aren't Cawthorn and Greene both admitting to being part of an insurrection?