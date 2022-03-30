Marge Greene Whines About 14th Amendment Ballot Challenge

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at "evil" Democrats in an angry rant about attempts to remove her from the ballot for participating in an "insurrection" on Jan. 6.
By DavidMarch 30, 2022

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at "evil" Democrats in an angry rant about attempts to remove her from the ballot for participating in an "insurrection" on Jan. 6.

During an interview with conservative host Jeremy Herrell, Greene referred to a lawsuit that aims to take her name off the ballot because she “voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection” on Jan. 6.

"I need people's support," Greene explained. "They're coming after me. They just filed a lawsuit against me last week to try to actually remove my name off the ballot! You talk about destroying democracy, these Democrats, they are seriously trying to destroy democracy by filing a lawsuit to remove my name off the ballot and taking away my district's ability to vote for me again."

"That is destroying democracy! And that is the most evil thing these people could do," she continued. "They're so arrogant. They want to take away my district's right to vote for me. That's how much they hate the people of my district and look down on them because they've tried to shame me in the media and make me into someone I'm not."

Greene went on to beg for donations "because I'm going to have to pay attorneys to fight for this."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

