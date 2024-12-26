'Tis The Season: Father Vs Son Hockey Fight Steals The Show

Winters are long in Saskatchewan so people there look for novel ways to entertain themselves.
The Perdue Pirates fan appreciation night on Saturday was one to remember.
The Pirates lit the lamp a whopping 18 times in front of their home faithful, but it was a third period scrap between Perdue's Tyler Driedger and Langham Vikings skater Chris Ewen that stole the show.
Originally shared on Sunday morning by the Saskatchewan senior hockey podcast Monday Nooner and later posted to the Barstool Sports Spittin' Chiclets social media later that afternoon, well over a million people have now come across the family tussle that took place at the Perdue Complex back on Saturday night.
The clip also aired on Sportsnet Monday morning.
Though the punches are real, the whole thing was preplanned, just to give fans a little something special to remember.
Even with the hometown Pirates winning 18-4, it was the highlight of the night at the rink. Pirates assistant coach Mike Gray was quick to point out that the spar was partly pre-planned, as with the game already out of hand after two, the rink was quickly electrified by the father/son scrap at the start of the third period.
"We knew it was coming," said an unsurprised Gray. "It didn't just happen. Chris and Tyler talked about having a little fun if the game was lopsided, and it was, so away they went."
We have a Sasky Senior Father vs. Son scrap in the Sask Prairie… 😮
Chris Ewen (Langham Vikings..47 yr old) vs Tyler Dreiger (@PerdueSrPirates ..27 yr old)
Round 2 after Christmas Dinner?? 🤯 🧑🎄 👊🏼@SaskForum @SNKenReid @armdog pic.twitter.com/pAQxt6yjqs
— Monday Nooner (@MondayNooner) December 22, 2024
“Season’s Beatings” from the Sask Prairie Hockey League! 🧑🎄👊🏼😂
The Father vs Son tilt has made its way onto @Sportsnet. #SeniorMens @PerdueSrPirates pic.twitter.com/4Y2ngNGzrj
— Monday Nooner (@MondayNooner) December 23, 2024