'Tis The Season: Father Vs Son Hockey Fight Steals The Show

Winters are long in Saskatchewan so people there look for novel ways to entertain themselves.

Source: WestCentralOnline

The Perdue Pirates fan appreciation night on Saturday was one to remember.

The Pirates lit the lamp a whopping 18 times in front of their home faithful, but it was a third period scrap between Perdue's Tyler Driedger and Langham Vikings skater Chris Ewen that stole the show.

Originally shared on Sunday morning by the Saskatchewan senior hockey podcast Monday Nooner and later posted to the Barstool Sports Spittin' Chiclets social media later that afternoon, well over a million people have now come across the family tussle that took place at the Perdue Complex back on Saturday night.

The clip also aired on Sportsnet Monday morning.