Father Of The Year Forgets He Has A Son With Melania

Referring to Melania Trump and her son without noticing Barron is his, too?
By Tengrain
Comrade Prznint Stupid is taking the bold step of protecting children from gun violence.

Haha, I jest. He wants to stop the Yutes of Tomorrow from vaping:

“Hey Mom, you know where I can score some China White?,” said no kid ever. And they are not saying it about vaping.

And for those of you who say that our buffoon-in-chief has no heart, here he tells us the heart-warming story of how he was convinced to take this bold stand by once accidentally listening to Mel, you know, talk about her son:

Father of the Year.

Look, vaping is a health problem, and I am not belittling its impact on the Yutes. But if he really is concerned about the kids, how about moving on gun violence and background checks. You’d probably save more kids with that legislation already drafted and awaiting a signal to your sycophant #MoscowMitch to pass and bring it to you for a signature.

