Good Guys Crookie: 6 Dems Urging Military To Disobey Illegal Orders

Six former military and intelligence officers were threatened with executions for urging loyalty to the Constitution.
Credit: U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Amanda Mayer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 1, 2026

Only in Trump’s America would members of Congress, each former military and intelligence officers, be called “TRAITORS” who deserve punishment by “DEATH” for advocating loyalty to the U.S. Constitution. But that’s how enraged the Felon-in-Chief became after Sens. Elissa Slotkin, Mark Kelly, Reps. Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, Chrissy Houlahan and Jason Crow put out a video saying that troops and intelligence workers had a duty to disobey unlawful orders.

At the ready to carry out Felon 47’s fascist threat was Secretary Pete “Signalgate” Hegseth, a likely war criminal who has issued illegal orders. He threatened to court-martial Sen. Kelly.

Trump fans didn’t need to wait for any legal procedure to advocate capital punishment for the Constitution lovers. They left death threats such as “I hope whoever blows your fucking brains out records it, because I would like to watch,” and “Hurry up and die, you worthless fucking traitor.”

Fortunately, none of the six seem the slightest bit intimidated. Rep. Crow said, “I’m a paratrooper. I'm used to being behind enemy lines and being surrounded. … I will not be cowed by this president.” Sen. Kelly said, “If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution." Rep. Houlahan responded, “Fear is contagious, but so is courage. I remain steadfast in my oath to the Constitution.”

Fear is contagious, but so is courage. I remain steadfast in my oath to the Constitution and am grateful to those across the nation who stand with us. Don't give up the ship.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (@houlahan.house.gov) 2025-11-24T15:01:12.698Z

