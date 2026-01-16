Trump DOJ Targeting Michigan Senator For Urging Troops To Follow Laws

Senator Slotkin is being investigated by the DOJ after producing a video reminding troops the Constitution requires them to resist illegal orders.
Trump DOJ Targeting Michigan Senator For Urging Troops To Follow Laws
Credit: BlueSky screen grab
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 16, 2026

Donnie Draft Dodger’s widdle fee-fees were so triggered by a video encouraging military service members to obey the law, he accused Slotkin and the other congressmembers who made the video of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Defense Secretary Pete “Signalgate” Hegseth, a likely war criminal, is already going after Sen. Mark Kelly, apparently for taking part in the video. Fortunately, Kelly is fighting back.

Now, it’s Sen. Elise Slotkin’s turn. She told The New York Times this week that she learned of the DOJ revenge plot inquiry after U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro requested an interview with her or her private counsel.

Slotkin has already suffered for telling soldiers to put the U.S. Constitution over any illegal orders. “Ms. Slotkin said her office was inundated with hundreds of threats and that the Capitol Police told her that she required 24-hour security. The police were called to her father’s home in Michigan in a practice known as “swatting” after a caller falsely asserted that he was trying to kill his wife,” The Times reported.

Let’s not forget that Trump, not Slotkin or Kelly, is a felon with 45 convictions. Here’s the video he and his lickspittles can’t tolerate:

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.

The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.

Don’t give up the ship.

Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) 2025-11-18T13:31:25.167Z

Discussion

