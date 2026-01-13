Mark Kelly Sues Pete Hegseth After Demotion Threat

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) filed a lawsuit against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he was threatened with demotion and a loss of retirement pay.
Mark Kelly Sues Pete Hegseth After Demotion Threat
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David EdwardsJanuary 13, 2026

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) filed a lawsuit against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he was threatened with demotion and a loss of retirement pay.

Last year, Hegseth threatened to court-martial Kelly after he participated in a video encouraging service members not to follow illegal orders. President Donald Trump responded to the video, suggesting Kelly's words were treasonous and could be punished by death.

Hegseth eventually backed down from the threat of a court-martial and said he would pursue a demotion instead. Kelly retired from the military with the rank of captain.

The lawsuit accuses Hegseth of violating the First Amendment, due process, the Speech & Debate Clause, and federal laws.

Kelly seeks judicial review over the process as well as "preliminarily and permanently enjoining Defendants, their agents, employees, appointees, successors, and anyone acting in concert or participation with Defendants from implementing, maintaining, or giving effect to Defendants' actions, including the Secretaryof Defense's determinations and threats of further criminal or administrative action."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon