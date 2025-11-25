Pete Hegseth's Hissy Fit At Mark Kelly Is Ridiculous

The Department of Defense has appeased Donald Trump and opened up a review of alleged misconduct against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, which could lead to a court martial for taking part in a video telling the military they don't have to follow unlawful orders.

Sen. Kelly did not tell service member to do anything that would compromise the military or the chain of command, so he did not violate his duties as a former officer. He simply exercised his first amendment rights, as he is entitled to do.

Trump's over-the-top vitriol, threatening the Democrats who made the video with hanging, has been criticized by his own party no matter how they take the video out of context.

Trump's unqualified hack of a Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth does what he is told, so the Pentagon is opening up possible frivolous charges against the Arizona Senator.

HOST: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is threatening to court-martial democratic senator Mark Kelly of Arizona. The Pentagon says they've received allegations of misconduct against the retired Navy Captain, but made no mention of the nature of it. I understand that this threat comes, of course, after the Senator was in a video with other Democrats urging members of the military to disobey unlawful orders. BERTRAND: He was a Captain when he retired from the U.S. Navy. and they said, importantly, that a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which could include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.

All US service members are not required to follow unlawful orders. The Nuremberg defense is of no use to them so the video that got Trump's goat is but a reminder to follow the US Constitution.

Hegseth cited federal statutes, including 18 U.S.C. § 2387, which prohibits attempts to undermine the loyalty, morale, or discipline of U.S. forces. If anyone has undermined the morale of US forces, it's Pete.

"The Department of War reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses," the statement read. "A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order."

The UCMJ also reminds service members they should not carry out unlawful orders, and their first loyalty and oath is to the U.S. Constitution, which also guarantees their right to free speech.

Trump is such a baby, anything at all that he feels threatens his petty vanity must be squashed.

Whiskey Pete is all too happy to carry out Trump's whims.