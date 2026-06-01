Senator Jon Ossoff: Georgia Will Not Bow To A King

Senator Jon Ossoff gave a speech on May 31 that fired up voters. Watch the above video of Ossoff and get inspired. One of my favorite quotes from Ossoff's speech:



"Let's make sure they hear it all the way down at Mar a Lago, that Georgia will bow to no king!"

As we approach the 250th anniversary of America, Trump is holding a UFC cage match at the White House. It's easy to get discouraged about our country, but watching Jon Ossoff's speech reminds us that there are leaders who want to serve the people.

Jon Ossoff's Speech Rallies Voters

CBS News reported that Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke to a packed audience in Atlanta on Sunday to highlight the problems of Trump and cronies leading America.

Ossoff is an exceptional leader. Georgia voters (and millions of of Americans) are fans of the U.S. senator because he speaks truth to power. Here are a few banger quotes from Ossoff's Atlanta speech:

"Americans are not a race, we're a people. United not by ethnicity but by our shared convictions, and that is what makes us exceptional. And a beacon to the world."

"This is what small men like Donald Trump and JD Vance and Stephen Miller will never understand—that our national greatness flows not through our blood or our genes, but through our ideas."

There were so many parts of Ossoff's speech that really hit home, please watch the video above and watch the senator's whole speech. You won't be sorry. Here's one more banger from the speech from ACYN on Blue Sky:

Ossoff: He’s trying to put his face on the money. He's building a monument to himself . But see, Atlanta, he's doing these things now because no one will honor him when he’s gone… because he's a failed president and a national disgrace. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-05-31T21:00:35.697Z

Reaction to Jon Ossoff's Speech

I wasn't the only one impressed by Ossoff's speech. The social media buzz about the senator's speech was off the charts:

Ossoff is the most vulnerable Dem Senator running for reelection. If he can talk like this, in a red state no less, so can every Democrat. — Mike Rhone (@mikerhone.bsky.social) 2026-05-31T21:39:35.319Z

Ossoff isn’t the only elite Dem who does this but he often puts all those things, plus stuff about ICE, Trump’s authoritarianism and wars and other topline interconnected items, into the same literal paragraph — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24.bsky.social) 2026-05-31T21:46:04.784Z

Senator Ossoff is on fire.🔥 — Trishalla2012 (@trishalla2012.bsky.social) 2026-05-31T21:22:07.501Z

Message to Dems: Take Notes from Ossoff

Senator Jon Ossoff was mentored by civil rights icon John Lewis. Other Democrats should take note of the topics Georgia senator talks about and the way he talks to voters.

First, Ossoff speaks like a normal human being, not a robot delivering talking points from consultants. Second, the senator spells out the truth about Trump and Republicans, shines a light on the corruption. Finally, Ossoff walks the walk. He doesn't take AIPAC money and he isn't beholden to billionaires and super PACs that own many in Congress.