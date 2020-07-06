Misc
Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Despite taking every precaution, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and her husband have tested positive for coronavirus.
By Karoli Kuns

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has tested positive for coronavirus, she announced on Twitter earlier Monday.

She did an interview with Joy Reid on MSNBC shortly after that tweet where she said she has no idea how she got the virus, since she is careful to follow every precaution.

“This is startling for me because we've been so very careful, but certainly we are not immune," she cautioned. "Again, this is just a lesson for everyone."

AJC:

The day before Bottoms made the announcement on social media, she hosted a press conference filled with a room full of police, two Atlanta city council members, media and family members of 8-year-old shooting victim Secoriea Turner.

She wore a mask, but removed it to make lengthy remarks about Turner’s death, which occurred Saturday near the Wendy’s that has been occupied by armed demonstrators in the aftermath of Rayshard Brooks police killing last month.

Best wishes to her and her family. I hope she has a mild case. I'm afraid it's impossible for me to become numb to the staggering number of people who have this virus and who have died from it, no matter how much our so-called president hopes I will.

