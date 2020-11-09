Ben Carson Tests Positive For COVID

After attending a White House election night party, Trump's HUD Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.

Why are we not surprised?

Last week Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed he had COVID after going to Trump's Election Night party without a mask and glad-handing everyone.

The Trump administration is a walking, breathing, coughing, spewing incubation and infectious operation of COVID19, and Ben Carson is the latest victim of their hubris and serial disregard of CDC guidelines.

Nobody's health matters in this country except for the re-election of Donald Trump. To hell with the safety of his own people as well as the rest of America.

We still don't know how many other Trump officials, supporters, and surrogates have been infected since they continually lie and obfuscate the truth from the American people, much less those from his superspreader rallies.