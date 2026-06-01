Kevin Hassett: Massive Credit Card Debt For Americans Proves Trump Optimism

Trump economic advisor and TV cutout Kevin Hassett was asked to give a message to struggling families forced to survive using credit cards which they're having trouble paying down. Hassett's off the cuff response was to lie and say they are optimistic about Trump's economy.

I kid you not.

Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream used a WSJ article showing massive credit card debt, with high interest rates are causing high delinquency rates.

"People say they're using those cards to get through necessities because they can't afford what's going on. So your message to them?," Bream asked.

Instead of speaking directly to American consumers being forced to borrow money at astronomical interest rates, he was more worried of the viability of the credit card companies, who say they aren't worried of massive defaults.

Hassett offered no hope or solutions those living on credit cards and instead flipped it into a Trump triumph.

"One of the reasons is that people are spending more on gas, but they're also spending more on everything else, not just groceries, but restaurants and so on," he said. "And I think that that's a sign that you would see when people are optimistic about the future."

Huh? WTF is he talking about? US consumers never want to live off credit cards, ever. That's not optimism, it's survival, you fucking dork. Does he really think people get up in the morning and rejoice at the idea of running up some debt at 27 percent interest because they're optimistic? Ordinary people do not live in this man's world, and he does not live in ours.

Hassett's solution is the promise of an economic boom that's he's been promising for a year and a half, but he's paid to lie and spread propaganda.

"And so what we're seeing right now is spending based on optimism about the future," Hassett said like a boa-constrictor strangling the life out of a mouse.

This man is a cancer on the the economic survival of this country.