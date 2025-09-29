Captain Bone Spurs Is Going To Hegseth's Pep Rally

“It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily," he told NBC News.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 29, 2025

Yambo says he will attend Whiskey Pete's jamboree of military generals this week, according to a report from NBC. Via Politico:

The meeting, convened by Hegseth, is to discuss how the military is doing, Trump said.

“It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It’s just a good message,” Trump told NBC News in a phone call.

Hegseth ordered hundreds of generals to report to Virginia to discuss grooming, standards and his vision of “warrior ethos,” or a more aggressive military. Nearly every general and admiral in the U.S. military, including many abroad, will be required to report to a military base in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday.

[...] “We have some great people coming in and it’s just an ‘esprit de corps,’” Trump told NBC. “That’s all it’s about. We’re talking about what we’re doing, what they’re doing, and how we’re doing.”

It's a beautiful thing, just like a pep rally only with weapons!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon