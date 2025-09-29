Captain Bone Spurs Is Going To Hegseth's Pep Rally

Yambo says he will attend Whiskey Pete's jamboree of military generals this week, according to a report from NBC. Via Politico:

The meeting, convened by Hegseth, is to discuss how the military is doing, Trump said.

“It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It’s just a good message,” Trump told NBC News in a phone call.

Hegseth ordered hundreds of generals to report to Virginia to discuss grooming, standards and his vision of “warrior ethos,” or a more aggressive military. Nearly every general and admiral in the U.S. military, including many abroad, will be required to report to a military base in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday.

[...] “We have some great people coming in and it’s just an ‘esprit de corps,’” Trump told NBC. “That’s all it’s about. We’re talking about what we’re doing, what they’re doing, and how we’re doing.”