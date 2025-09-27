Whiskey Pete Will Tell Generals How To Attain 'Warrior Ethos'

The most unqualified man to hold the position of US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is ordering his generals and military brass to Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, next week to instruct them on what it means to have a "warrior ethos."

I am serious.

Hegseth has no world training as an officer or leading man into battle, but is giving a speech designed to implement Donald Trump's Department of War vision.

“It’s meant to be a show of force of what the new military now looks like under the president,” a White House official told CNN. “It’s about getting the horses into the stable and whipping them into shape,” said a defense official familiar with the planning. “And the guys with the stars on their shoulders make for a better audience from an optics standpoint. This is a showcase for Hegseth to tell them: get on board, or potentially have your career shortened.”

Hegeth's leadership has taken many hits since he was appointed, including having classified information leaked, but I wonder if this is a show of force from him to the troops.

One has to wonder if Hegseth's directives are telling the entire military that they are feckless woke libtards promoted from DEI and not worthy to lead this country unless he straightens them out.

The speech will apparently be recorded and promoted to help smooth over his damaged image. You can bet Fox News will do cartwheels on every word Pete utters.

Hegseth has made it clear that if any of the hundreds of generals and flag officers invited do not show up, they must provide an extremely good reason for their absence.

Respect his authority!

It's another shit show in a long line of them, as Trump continues to refuse to release the Epstein Files.