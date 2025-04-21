A.I. Press Bot Claims 'Pentagon Conspiracy' Against Pete Hegseth

It has been reported that embattled Trump Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth committed a second instance of malfeasance by discussing classified information on a group chat, which included his brother and his wife. Really.

A former Pentagon spokesperson wrote in Politico that Hegeth's entire department has been in chaos describing it as a month in hell.

There's is only one conclusion to be drawn by this for the MAGA cult. Trump's WH press secretary Karoline Leavitt claims the deeps state is out to get Pete.

KILMEADE: From page one of the New York Times, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, back in the news about staffers had to be dismissed and a second signal chat that took place. Where's the president's stand on this?



LEAVITT: The president stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon. And this is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you and working against the monumental change that you are trying to implement. Secretary Hegseth was nominated for this position because he is standing up for the warfighter, the men and women in uniform who are putting their lives on the line to protect our country and our homeland. And unfortunately, there have been people at that building who don't like the change the secretary is trying to bring. So they are leaking and they are lying to the mainstream media. We've seen this game played before. The secretary is doing a tremendous job, and the president stands strongly behind him.

Being involved in massive leaks of attack plans on group chats with civilians and a department in chaos is considered doing a phenomenal job in the Trump White House.

Every SecDef stands up for the men and women who wear the uniform. That's like an unspoken minimum requirement to be nominated for the position and not a fucking badge of honor.

The fact that they are supporting him may be the kiss of death.

Leavitt wasn't programmed very well this morning.