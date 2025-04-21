Oops, Pete Did It Again: Shared Details In Second Signal Chat

How about this? Whiskeyleaks Pete Hegseth shared detailed information about forthcoming strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, according to four people with knowledge of the chat. Via the New York Times:

Some of those people said that the information Mr. Hegseth shared on the Signal chat included the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen — essentially the same attack plans that he shared on a separate Signal chat the same day that mistakenly included the editor of The Atlantic. Mr. Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer, is not a Defense Department employee, but she has traveled with him overseas and drawn criticism for accompanying her husband to sensitive meetings with foreign leaders. Mr. Hegseth’s brother Phil and Tim Parlatore, who continues to serve as his personal lawyer, both have jobs in the Pentagon, but it is not clear why either would need to know about upcoming military strikes aimed at the Houthis in Yemen.

It seems like when Pete makes a horrendous mistake, he has to do it twice, just to make sure!

Unlike the chat in which The Atlantic was mistakenly included, the newly revealed one was created by Mr. Hegseth. It included his wife and about a dozen other people from his personal and professional inner circle in January, before his confirmation as defense secretary, and was named “Defense | Team Huddle,” the people familiar with the chat said. He used his private phone, rather than his government one, to access the Signal chat. The continued inclusion following Mr. Hegseth’s confirmation of his wife, brother and personal lawyer, none of whom had any apparent reason to be briefed on operational details of a military operation as it was getting underway, is sure to raise further questions about his adherence to security protocols.

Used his private phone, so it was even easier to hack! Yambo sure can pick 'em, can't he?

Just to be clear we should be showing this to every republican senator and congressman who said this was a one time fuckup — April Glick Pulito (@aprilglick.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T22:00:26.327Z

Hegseth so clearly is unqualified to run the Pentagon. This isn’t just a failure to safeguard highly sensitive US national security information, it’s nuts. Shows either his lack of intelligence, expertise, or judgment—or quite possibly all the above www.nytimes.com/2025/04/20/u... — Mark Follman (@markfollman.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T22:05:02.329Z